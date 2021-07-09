Huawei demonstrates innovative capabilities at MWC and launched a suite of 5G solutions

The event took place in Barcelona and online from 28 June to 01 July

Huawei underlined its innovative capabilities, walking away with several awards at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), which took place in Barcelona and online from 28 June to 01 July.

As the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, Mobile World Congress plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for space over the course of the coming year. Huawei has played a central role at MWC for some time now and the 2021 edition was no exception.



Speaking at the event, Ryan Ding, President of Carrier Business Group, Huawei pointed out that 5G, an area where Huawei is a leading player, is already demonstrating its potential in several markets, but added there was still room for more innovation.



Ding pointed to the progress of 5G technology in China and South Korea, where Huawei research showed rollout is already 20-times faster than 4G, with subscribers hitting 390 million in its home market.



Between 2021 and 2025, Ding added the combination of ICT and 5G digital infrastructure will drive economic growth of €1.9 trillion in China and €130 billion in South Korea, numbers proving operators were becoming drivers for national economies.



“We still need continued 5G innovation, we still need to grow our system, we need to coordinate telecom standards and integrate 5G into our core production process,” he says. “5G innovation is an ongoing process and this is just the beginning.”

The event also saw Huawei launch a series of 5G products and solutions to promote multi-antenna technology to all bands and all scenarios to build leading 5G networks.



Supercharged by industry-leading innovation, these newly released products and solutions are all the only one of its kind. They include Industry's Lightest 64T64R Massive MIMO, BladeAAU Pro, Industry's only 64T A+P Solution, BladeRRU Pro, Industry's Only RF Unit that supports three low and three medium bands, and Industry's Only Commercial FDD Massive MIMO.



Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, said: "We aim to support operators to efficiently deploy 5G networks and provide the first-rate experience. Huawei will work with global partners to innovate and share 5G benefits with all."



Huawei’s 5G prowess saw it win several awards, including the 'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure' award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards for its BladeAAU product. Huawei launched the industry's first BladeAAU product in 2019 to help operators overcome deployment challenges relating to insufficient antenna space.



The Judges had this to say about the Huawei for BladeAAU series: “This stands out as a vital enabler for operators deploying 5G, ensuring support for commercially important spectrum in the years to come.”

Huawei also won awards for:



5G Telemedicine Solution Wins the GSMA GLOMO 'Best Innovation for COVID-19 Pandemic Response & Recovery'



https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/6/mwc2021-best-innovation-award



Huawei RuralStar Pro Solution Awarded "Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets" of GSMA GLOMO



https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/6/mwc2021-ruralstar-glomo-award

Rainforest Connection and Huawei's “Nature Guardian” Project Wins GSMA GLOMO



for Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs



https://www.huawei.com/en/news/2021/6/tech4all-nature-guardian-glomo