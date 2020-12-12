Huawei donates to Cantonment Divisional Police

Huawei Ghana presenting the items to the Cantonment Divisional Police

Source: Huawei Ghana

In the bid to support frontline police officers discharge their duties in times of the COVID-19 pandemic especially within the Cantonment enclave, Huawei Technologies Ghana this month has donated groceries and confectionaries to the Cantonment Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

The items worth over GH¢50,000 benefited police personnel who have shown much dedication and commitment in delivering their mandate towards the protection of both citizens and foreign residents in Ghana.



Speaking on the intent of the donation, Jenny Zhou the Deputy Director for Public and Government Affairs at Huawei Ghana mentioned that the donation forms part of Huawei’s commitment to give back to the society in which it operates.



According to her, the Police Service has and continues to play a significant role in keeping the citizenry safe in times of COVI-19 and beyond and this donation is a way to further support them in their operations.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Police Service, the District Commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, thanked Huawei for the kind gesture stating that, the Police Service is appreciative of the ICT giant’s effort and support and looks forward to more collaborations which will help the police serve the district better.

Since entering the Ghanaian market in 2001, Huawei has undertaken several CSR activities to support the socio-economic development of various communities in the country especially in the areas of ICT, education, and health.



In the heat of the pandemic earlier this year, Huawei contributed to Ghana’s fight by donating ICT equipment which helped in the observance of various COVID-19 safety protocols, provided remote talent training, and supported network coverage improvement with unserved and underserved communities.



Huawei will continue to create value for all Ghanaians through innovative technologies and social contribution towards the achievement of a fully connected intelligent Ghana and the world at large.

