Huawei holds closing ceremony for Seeds for the Future, rewards outstanding students

Leading Telecommunications giant, Huawei Technologies has climaxed the 2020 edition of its flagship CSR initiative, Seeds for the Future with a virtual Awards and Closing ceremony which has drawn the curtains down on the program in Ghana.

The week-long activity which took 50 students on an exciting and learning ICT journey gave the participating students the opportunity to learn about new technologies like 5G, AI, Chip Technology, and Cloud Computing among others from top industry experts and professionals from Huawei. It also included activities like Teck Talk as well as Leadership and Mentorship sessions for participants.



10 outstanding students comprising of six (6) ladies and four (4) gentlemen from the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana Communications Technology University, University of Energy and Natural Resources, and Wa Technical University received various awards for their performance during the program.



Ms. Dalia Josephine Amankwah, a level 300 Bsc. Telecommunications Engineering student from the Ghana Communications Technology University (GCTU) emerged as the overall best student.



Other award winners included Randel Daketse, Jeremiah Amlanu, Isaac Akambole, Anafo Suzan, Esther Abankwa, Abudu Bayowor, Shona Dery, Emilia Boadi-Misa, and Samuel Amankwa who all received the latest Huawei Smartphones, gift vouchers, branded laptop bags, t-shirts, and branded flasks each.



For participating in the program, the rest of the beneficiaries also received gift vouchers, branded laptop bags, and other souvenirs from Huawei.

The Deputy Managing Director at Huawei Ghana Mr. Geoffrey Li added that Huawei stands ready to work even closer with the Ghanaian government and educational institutions to impact more lives through ICT for a fully connected world. He later thanked all partners and congratulated the students for their success while entreating them to impact their society and country with the knowledge and skills acquired.



The Ghana Ambassador to China, H.E. Edward Boateng who was the Special Guest of Honor, commended Huawei for their contribution to the development of ICT talents in Ghana and urged the students to use the knowledge they



have acquired to lead the digitization drive in Ghana and the sub-region.



“The Huawei Seeds for the Future program is a very important program which opens doors to a lot of opportunities for our young ones… I, therefore, challenge you to dream and dream big. Go out there and using technology to transform, impact, and move our society forward”. He said.



On her award, Ms. Dalia Josephine Anankwa thanked Huawei for the opportunity and called on her fellow female students to pursue the sciences. “I am very grateful to Huawei for the opportunity and believing in female ICT students.” She said.

Speaking at the event, Huawei Student ambassador for the University of Ghana, Joshua Eyram Wordey said “Our appreciation goes to Huawei for conceiving, grooming and implementing the idea of the Seeds for the Future program. We are committed to putting in our very best in learning more about these fields and the potential they possess.



5G, AI, and Cloud computing are the future and we are privileged to be involved in this training. Not everyone can become a Huawei seed, and as seeds, it is our responsibility to grow and multiply what we are made up of.” He said.



The 2020 Huawei Ghana Seeds for the Future program was made possible through the support of institutional partners including, Tertiary Education directorate of the Ministry of Education (Tertiary Education Directorate), the Ministry of Communications, UNESCO Ghana, the National Council for Tertiary Education, the University of Ghana, Ghana Communications Technology University, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the National Council for Tertiary Education as well as with support from the Huawei Campus Ambassador and the Media.









