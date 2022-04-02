7
Hyundai, KIA, Isuzu to establish production facilities in Ghana too – Akufo-Addo

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Hyundai, KIA and Isuzu have reached advanced stages of establishing commercial production facilities in Ghana.

The President disclosed this when on Thursday, 31st March 2022, he commissioned the Nissan Assembly Plant, located in Tema.

The opening of the Nissan Assembly Plant in the country, according to Nana Akufo-Addo, marks yet another important milestone in the quest to make Ghana a new manufacturing hub of Africa, and, in particular, realise the country’s vision of becoming a leading player in the automobile industry in Africa.

He expressed delighted that, in the automobile sector, Ghana has successfully attracted investments from a number of global iconic brands, including Volkswagen, Toyota and now Nissan.

“We will continue to design innovative policies to ensure the sustainability of the industry, including developing a vehicle financing scheme aimed at supporting the purchase of locally assembled vehicles,” he stated.

