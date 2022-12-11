I am committed to empowering local industries – Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said he will support and create enabling environment for investment in the local production sector when he becomes President in 2024.

According to him, he will recognize the local producers as development partners and take concrete steps, not rhetorical support, and empower local industries to revamp the agricultural sector to enable the farmers to produce on a large scale.



He further stressed that the engagement aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development.

Kofi Akpaloo said there was a need for the government to venture into the Agri-business to enable the country to produce the raw materials needed for production, saying, “it will cut down the cost of importation and this will make goods produced in Ghana relatively cheaper than imported goods,” Kofi Akpaloo told Neat FM.



He said the cost of living in Ghana would reduce if the government channelled attention to the local production and the agricultural sector.