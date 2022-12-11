0
Menu
Business

I am committed to empowering local industries – Kofi Akpaloo

Akpalooooo Kofi Akpaloo

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has said he will support and create enabling environment for investment in the local production sector when he becomes President in 2024.

According to him, he will recognize the local producers as development partners and take concrete steps, not rhetorical support, and empower local industries to revamp the agricultural sector to enable the farmers to produce on a large scale.

He further stressed that the engagement aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development.

Kofi Akpaloo said there was a need for the government to venture into the Agri-business to enable the country to produce the raw materials needed for production, saying, “it will cut down the cost of importation and this will make goods produced in Ghana relatively cheaper than imported goods,” Kofi Akpaloo told Neat FM.

He said the cost of living in Ghana would reduce if the government channelled attention to the local production and the agricultural sector.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits