3
Menu
Business

‘I am happy E-Levy has finally been passed by Parliament’ – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Akufo Addo SONA 2020 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament passes E-Levy under certificate of agency

E-Levy rate revised to 1.50%

President Akufo-Addo delivers SONA in Parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed enthusiasm over the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy.

According to him, despite stiff opposition, protracted and sometimes acrimonious proceedings that have surrounded the passage of the Bill, he is elated the House has passed the tax measure under a certificate of urgency.

Delivering the State of the Nation address on March 30, 2022, President Akufo Addo told lawmakers, “I am happy that Parliament has, finally, found it possible to pass the E-Levy. I believe the levy going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of economy.

“I want to thank the Members of the House for making this possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parliament has adopted a revised rate of 1.5 percent for the Electronic Transfer Levy from an initial 1.75 percent proposed by government.

This was after Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5 percent E-Levy bill to advance its passage following its consideration.

Ken Ofori-Atta argued that the levy when assented into law seeks to raise about GH¢6.9 billion in 2022 which will serve as a key mechanism that ensures Ghanaians contribute their fair share toward development.

The levy which was passed under a certificate of urgency did not make headway without some controversy in the House as the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout citing their refusal to be associated with what they say is a regressive policy that will erode gains made towards a cashless economy and place more burden on citizens.

The E-levy when assented into law will cover all electronic transfers including mobile money, ATM withdrawals, bank transfers among others.

The levy will apply the 1.5 percent charge on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
How South Africans reacted to Ghana's qualification to 2022 World Cup
You had no excuse to allow approval of E-Levy – Ras Mubarak to Minority
Related Articles: