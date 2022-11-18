0
Business

I am truly sorry for current economic hardship – Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister121212 Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has apologized to Ghanaians for the hardships they are facing in the current global economic crisis.

Ofori-Atta rendered this apology on November 18, 2022, when he appeared before the Parliamentary ad hoc Committee hearing the Motion of Censure against him.

He acknowledged that the economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.

He said he sees and feels the terrible impact of the challenges and would continue to work hard to resolve them to help mitigate the hardships for the citizens.

“Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships.

“As the person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul. I see and feel the terrible impact of the rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians," he told the Committee.

He added that he has taken note of the plight of businesses in the country as they struggle to stay in business.

“I feel the stress of running a business. But, it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning, to press on," Ofori-Atta said.

The minister added that "is what gives me the strength to press on to find solutions and relief for Ghanaians to the myriad of problems that our country and the rest of the world are facing, especially, since March 2020."

