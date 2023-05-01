4
I believe in the potential of the Ghanaian worker – Former Agric Minister

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto?resize=600%2C375&ssl=1 NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has sent a heartfelt message to Ghanaian workers, congratulating them for their hard work and assuring them of his trust in them.

In a statement signed and released in Accra on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in commemoration of this year’s International Labor Day celebrations, Dr. Afriyie Akoto noted that, “I salute all workers of Ghana for their immense contribution to our nation building. I believe in the potential of our workers to advance the development of our dear nation”.

International Labor Day also known as May Day is celebrated every year across the world on May 1.

It is mainly celebrated in recognition of the struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement. It is also celebrated to raise awareness about the rights and opportunities every labour should get for their welfare and betterment.

Monday, May 1, 2023, which marks May Day has been declared a Statutory Public Holiday in Ghana by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The Day will be marked at Bolgatanga, capital of Upper East Region where the President of the Republic of Ghana is expected to address thousands of Ghanaian workers.

To Dr. Afriyie Akoto who is also the immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Ghanaian workers deserve commendation considering their enormous contributions to economic growth and stability of Ghana.

“I congratulate you for your hard work and wish you well in the years ahead of us. Ayekoo”, he noted in his statement.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
