I don’t believe E-Levy will solve all our problems – UPSA lecturer

Naa Odarkai Lamptey, UPSA lecturer

A Lecturer at the School of Law, UPSA, Natasha Naa Odarkai Lamptey has said that the E- Levy will not solve the problems of Ghana.

According to her, the money Ghana borrowed from International Monetary fund (IMF) could not solve the problems of Ghana how much more E-Levy.



“I don’t believe that the E- levy is going to solve all our problems. The point is that if we look at our inflows and we look at what have been achieved with it. I mean what is the E-Levy going to do? It’s just a drop in the cup, is it not?, Compared to our inflows. How much we have borrowed for the past year”, she noted.



She stated this on the GTV breakfast show on February 11, 2022 during the Headlines segment.



The lecturer however stated that, the E-levy is little harsh.



“I don’t know how it is going to work because if I send money around it means that at some point, after about 42 cycles of the money is all taxed. It all goes away so the little bit harsh”.

She added that, the government should give a thoughtful consideration about the E- levy or find another way of getting money.



“This figure itself was calculated on the number of expected transactions is that not it?, so how can we be sure that these expected transactions will take place. I think that the whole levy has not be thoughtful properly because this is made on projection.



"There no guarantee that we will get this money, the government should find another way of getting it. Because the number of people I saw on the street of Accra is just the representation. Another of people is not happy with it.



"So if all these people are going to stop these transactions can you imagine the kind of problems it is going to cause, she added.