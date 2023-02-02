14
I don’t take a salary as minister – Baffour Awuah

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations with oversight responsibilities on Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has disclosed that he does not take salary as a minister of state.

According to him, he opted for the salary of a Member of Parliament (MP) based on his conviction when the president appointed him as minister.

He said all his entitlements are that of an MP.

He explained that he was comfortable with the emoluments of an MP.

Mr Baffour Awuaj added that he decided to do so because he does not want to be caught in a double-salary web.

The minister, who is the MP for the Sunyani West Constituency in the Bono Region, made this disclosure while speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

