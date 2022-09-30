‘I have closed 80% of my businesses’ – FC Beauty Group CEO

Dr Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng, CEO of FC Beauty Group of Companies

Source: GNA

Dr Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng, CEO of FC Beauty Group of Companies has lamented the heavy toll of the recent economic crisis on her business empire.

The founder and leader of the nation’s top beauty and cosmetics conglomerate has said she had closed a large percent of her enterprises, affecting many of her staff in drastic measures to help stay afloat within the current global economic challenges.



Dr Amey-Obeng made the revelation in Ho when she delivered an address at a memorial lecture to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the demise of President John Evans Atta Mills, which was held at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).



“I have closed 80 per cent of my businesses, and I have laid off 70 per cent of staff. We are now working three days a week. The situation is too stressful.



“We want our Ghana back. This is not the Ghana we want. We cannot be paying people for no work done,” she lamented.



The Group CEO, who had worked with the late President on several women’s support initiatives, said he would be remembered for his support for the development of the gender, and which she noted was evident in several top women appointments he made while in office.

She said the nation’s ability or inability to celebrate its heroes affected its advancement and urged all to emulate the all-loving nature of Prof. Mills.



“In these times, the old President is like Christ,” Dr Amey-Obeng stated.



The memorial lecture was organised by the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, and was titled “The Man John Evans Atta Mills, Ten Years On.”



It was attended by past and present political leaders, traditional leaders, students, and the public.



Professor Fred Newton Binka, Foundation Vice Chancellor of UHAS advocated renaming the University after the late President.

He said the unfading legacy of President Mills, who died in office in July 2012, should be cemented to guide the nation it’s to dreams of development and transformation, and that the University he passionately established would be best to honour him in the name.



“The legacy of Professor Mills is so critical and important in today’s Ghana,” he said while eulogising the memory of the late President in layers of praise.



Alex Segbefia, Chairman of the memorial heritage, said it was established as a “nonprofit, non-partisan, independent organisation” aimed at preserving and promoting the ideologies of Prof. Mills.



“We work and incorporate the values and principles that President ills lived for,” he said.



The event had poetry recitals and cultural displays, and a video documentary displaying his legacy was screened.

A book named “Atta Mills Speaks”, which carries his speeches, including State of the Nation Addresses he delivered, was launched and auctioned at the event.



