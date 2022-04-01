I have not endorsed cryptocurrency trading of any kind – Sam Jonah to public

Sir Sam Jonah, business mogul and President of AngloGold Ashanti

Crypto trading not legal in Ghana

I’m not a patron of any crypto trading platform – Sam Jonah



My lawyers are exploring ways to take legal action against Facebook – Jonah



Business mogul, Sir Sam Jonah has denied claims of endorsing cryptocurrency and bitcoin trading of any kind.



This comes after social media reports had suggested that the Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital was the patron of such activities.



But in an interaction with Daily Graphic, Sam Jonah refuted the reports and said he had not endorsed any of such activities.

He added that the claims are a fraudulent attempt by criminals who tend to use his name to dupe the unsuspecting public.



“The stories are a complete scam, reprehensive, unconscionable and aimed at deceiving people into falling prey to duping antics. It is unconscionable that anyone will want to dupe Ghanaians like this. I do not deal in cryptocurrency and I do not ask people to engage in it,” he said.



“It is such a shame and reprehensible that criminals somewhere are trying to prey on the innocence of Ghanaians and swindle innocent people using my name,” Sam Jonah added.



Sam Jonah who is also the President of AngloGold Ashanti urged the general public to disregard the purported posts and claims circulating on social media platforms indicating that he is a patron of cryptocurrency trading.



To address the false misrepresentation, Mr Jonah said he has tasked his lawyers to explore the possibility of bringing legal action against Facebook who he says has allowed its platform to peddle the falsehood.