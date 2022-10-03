‘I have the necessary documentation to operate in the mining sector’ – Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Businessman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has denied allegations that his company, Akonta Mining Limited, has been engaging in illegal mining activities in the country.

This comes after the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources directed the mining firm to halt its operations and activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest over allegations it was operating illegally also known as ‘galamsey’.



But the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) reacting to the development said his outfit has been granted all the necessary documentation to operate within the area.



“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations and we should let the law work. I have a large-scale company which Akonta mining is under…All the required documents I have them in my possession and I will make all available,” Chairman Wontumi said on his private television station Wontumi TV on Monday, October 3.



Touching on claims he was involved in galamsey-ridden activities, Chairman Wontumi insisted, “I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey."



Meanwhile, the Lands Ministry in a statement issued on September 30, 2022, said although Akonta Mining Limited has mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, “the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve”.



“Our records show that Akonta Mining Ltd, on August 25, 2022, applied for a Mining Lease to undertake mining operations in the said Forest Reserve. By a Ministerial Directive, all reconnaissance, prospecting and/or exploratory activities in Forest Reserves in the country are suspended, except in exceptional circumstances.

“Although this directive does not affect mining in Forest Reserves, Akonta Mining Limited’s application has not been determined. Accordingly, any alleged activity being undertaken by the company in the Forest Reserve is illegal”, the statement further said.



MA/FNOQ



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







