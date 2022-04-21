0
I invested my fees into business - KNUST student

Knust Student Speaks The affected student speaking to the media

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KNUST defers 6,000 students over non-payment of fees

It's my fault, KNUST student

Give us more time, Defaulted KNUST student

One of the affected students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has in a video captured by TV3 said he pumped his money [fees] into a business.

According to him, the aim was to accrue interest on the amount of money he invested.

Accepting that he made a mistake, he pleaded with the management of the school to give the defaulters some time to gather monies to settle their debts.

“I used the money to do one or two things but I knew I will get profit from it and I will put it back. But I didn’t expect this to be that quick. It is my own fault, I won’t tell my parents,” the student told TV3 in an interview.

Background

More than 6,000 students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have deferred their courses due to their inability to pay their tuition fees by the stipulated deadline given by management.

According to the management of KNUST, the deferred students represent 8% of the entire student population.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
