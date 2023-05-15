I’ll ensure investor confidence is restored in the economy – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Ex-President

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has promised that his government will ensure that investor confidence in the economy is restored.

He added that he will ensure that more foreign investors are attracted to Ghana’s manufacturing sector.



John Mahama also promised to be transparent in matters relating to Ghana’s public debt and budget deficits.



Delivering his formal acceptance speech at the University of Development Studies (UDS) on Monday, May 15 after his victory in the presidential primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said “Together with my team we will enhance investor confidence in our country to attract domestic and foreign investors, especially in the manufacturing industry. This we will do by being transparent and not concealing economic data such as the budget deficit public debt, and our net international reserves.”



The former president noted his government will create a tier banking system that will boost Ghana’s financial sector.



“We will restore indigenous Ghanaian investments in the finance and banking sector and we will create a tier banking system that will serve various segments of the market.



“We will give the opportunity to experience banking hands who were laid off needlessly to secure their careers once more and move away from the menial jobs that they were compelled to take.

“As far as practicable the banking licenses that were unjustly canceled by this government will be restored,” he said.



SSD/DA