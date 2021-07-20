I’ll ensure rules and regulations are adhered to by petroleum downstream players – NPA boss

Dr Mustapha Hamid with the management of Puma Energy Ghana Ltd

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has assured that his primary objective is to ensure rules and regulations are adhered to by players in the petroleum downstream industry.

According to him, that is the only way the industry will achieve its vision, whilst players enjoy the full benefits of the industry.



Addressing management of Puma Energy Ghana Ltd and Blue Ocean Investment Limited led by its Group Managing Director, Henry Osei, Dr. Abdul-Hamid said his aim is to ensure all players are satisfied with the regulations governing the industry.



The visit was to among others, welcome the new Chief Executive of NPA and also congratulate him on his assumption into office.

The meeting deliberated on the Puma Group’s investment in the petroleum downstream industry such as being the first company to establish a cylinder bottling plant which is at 95% completion stage and the enhanced Kotoka International Airport aviation fuel depot which added storage capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes to the existing 750 metric tonnes.



The MD of Puma Energy and Blue Ocean Investment Limited said the group was looking forward to strengthening its relationship with the NPA and indicated that “as a key stakeholder of the industry, we will lend our support to you as you take over as the new chief executive”