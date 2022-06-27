26
I'm not against an IMF programme, but conditions that impose more hardships – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere Darko.jpeg Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government insists on implementing homegrown solutions

Ghana will not be turning to the IMF for a financial bailout – Finance Minister

Russia-Ukraine conflict doing more harm to African economies – Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has expressed his stance on turning to the International Monetary Fund for a financial bailout.

According to him, the conditionality around an IMF programme often places more burden and hardships on the poor, businesses and other key sectors of the economy.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, Gabby Otchere-Darko stated in a series of tweets that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict is doing more harm to African economies.

“I am not for an IMF program that throws peanuts at us but imposes conditions that will end up hurting the poor, jobs and businesses more. Covid-19 and War in Ukraine are not of Africa’s doing but more to our doom. A program that pretends it is all our doing is doomed to fail,” Gabby wrote.

“Am I against an IMF program in principle? No,” he added.





Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has on numerous occasions insisted Ghana will not be turning to the International Monetary Fund for an economic bailout.

According to him, the government is still hinged on implementing more homegrown solutions and measures aimed at restoring the economy.

He, however, added Ghana will continue to enjoy the technical support and advice received from the IMF.

