I’m the only leader who can guarantee Ghana’s economic transformation – Alan Kyerematen

Independent candidate, Alan Kyerematen

Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has said he is the only leader who can guarantee the economic and industrial transformation of Ghana.

He made this known when he announced his resignation from the governing New Patriotic Party and run as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023.



While touting his leadership skills, Alan Kyerematen shared that he has an unmatched integrity and has the power to unify the 'broken' nation.



“I believe, with unwavering conviction, that I am the only leader who, with unmatched integrity, can guarantee the economic and industrial transformation of Ghana, the restoration of confidence in political leadership, and the unification of an increasingly divided nation,” he said.



Touching on the high unemployment rate in Ghana, Alan Kyerematen said it has become a national security threat.



He said over 300,000 students graduate from various tertiary institutions with no ready jobs available for them.

Meanwhile, Ghana's local economy took a nose dive after it was hit with the global pandemic - coronavirus - and the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.



Government, on the other hand, run to the International Monetary Fund for a $3billion financial assitance.



The IMF programme aims at restoring the country's macroeconomic stability and safeguarding its debt sustainability.



SA/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:







