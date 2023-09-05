I made my first US$1 million at 36 – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong is the MP for Assin Central

Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has shared that he made his first $1 million at 36-years-old.

“That was cash, I had done investments but that was cash in my bank account. One million, one hundred and forty-five thousand, that was September 30, 1996,” he told Dentaa in 2021.



He said it was the blessings of God and hard work that paid off and made him who he is currently.



“It is not easy to make money in Ghana, but I have to say that I am blessed and the blessings of God, you have to utilize it by working hard towards it. I always have my background at the back of my head, where I was born and bred, and what I have gone through, and make sure that I’m not going to fail,” he said.



Asked about what his inspiration is he mentioned various international artistes, movie actors, etc. who have huge net worth and are considered millionaires in the world.



Even though he agrees that they inspire him, Ken Agyapong said he reckons that he is not doing badly for himself.

According to him, the business climate is not exactly favourable for Ghanaian businesses, else he would have been worth much more.



“I don’t take loans; I am able to finance a 50-million-dollar project. The system favors foreigners over Ghanaians. How do you expect me to pay an interest of 26% on a loan? How much is my profit?" he asked.



