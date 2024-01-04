‘I shall repair damaged caused to our economy’ – Mahama

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his commitment to rebuilding and repairing all damages caused to the economy.

Addressing party men and Ghanaians in a live broadcast in his New Year message on January 3, the former president chastised the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the damage they have caused to the economy over their two-term tenure and assured Ghanaians he would revive Ghana’s dying economy when voted into office in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



“I feel your pain, your despair. The NPP has brought economic calamity upon us. We all know that drastic action is needed to reset our nation on the right path. That process must start in earnest with the 2024 polls. I’m happy to present myself as the man with the experience Ghana needs today to take us out of the doldrums that we have been plunged into.



"I’m here to offer hope to you all, and I’m committed to repairing the damage done to our economy and creating a brighter future for all Ghanaians,” the flagbearer of the NDC pledged.



John Dramani Mahama sworn to lead his team of qualified experts and technocrats on his transformation agenda by creating new opportunities for Ghanaians, alleviating them from harsh living conditions and unbearable hardships.



“The ultimate measure of leadership is not personal, and familiar gain, but selfless service to all, regardless of their background or political affiliations.

"This, sadly, is what we the people of Ghana have lacked over the last few years. We all lived painfully through the challenges that the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has inflicted on us.”



Mr. Mahama also highlighted some of the key interventions he seeks to embark on to propel the economy.



EAN/OGB



