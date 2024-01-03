I shall set up and chair export development council to boost Ghana’s exports - Mahama

John Mahama is a former president

Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has promised to lead the development of the export sector in the country.

The NDC flagbearer intends to do this by setting up and chairing an export development council aimed at boosting the country’s export drive.



Stressing that the proposed 24-hour economy which his government intends to implement when he becomes President is a game changer for the country, Mr Mahama is confident that the policy will succeed as his government will put in place measures to ensure it does.



“We shall provide improved security and public safety which will require massive recruitment into the security services and private security operations. My government will provide cheaper and more reliable electricity for those participating businesses based on a time of used-tariff system.



“Companies that sign up for the 24-hour economy will benefit from modern smart metres caliberated to charge a lesser tariff per Kilowatt-hour for power that is consumed during off peak hours.”

The NDC flagbearer promised tax incentives for businesses who will sign up for his 24-hour policy.



“Businesses that subscribe to the 24-hour economic policy will receive further tax incentives to reduce the cost of their operations and enhance their competitiveness. Financing support will be provided to strategic agro-processing factories and manufacturing companies through the Ghana Exim Bank to boost production for import substitution and for exports,” Mr Mahama revealed.



He added: “As President, I shall set up and personally chair an accelerated export development council to boost Ghana’s export drive especially under the ECOWAS trade liberalisation scheme and the African Continental Trade Liberalisation scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”



Mr Mahama said this in his new year’s message to the country on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.