I signaled red flags in power deal signed by Mahama govt - Joseph Cudjoe

• Minister for Public Enterprises has stated that the Mahama government signed illegal power deals

• He said the deals signed were never in the interest of the country



• He noted that the inconsistencies in the deal were questionable



Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister for Public Enterprises, has stated that he sensed some inconsistencies in the power deals signed under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.



According to him, everyone has a role to play in protecting the development of the nation and sitting without criticizing the deals and contracts signed under the Mahama government was a sign of irresponsibility.



Speaking on The LowDown on GhanaWeb TV, Joseph Cudjoe said he signaled some red flags concerning the power deal that was signed by the John Dramani Mahama government, pointing out that it was in their parochial interests, not that of the public.

“We all watched one government signed power purchase agreement that were unreasonable and we didn’t do anything about it.



"Some of us signaled when I was sitting under the mining select committee of parliament, we signaled these things but the media failed to highlight it,” he said.



Watch the full interview below



