I spent $50k on security at Detty Rave - Mr Eazi

It's that time of month when people go out to have fun until they can't anymore or until the sun goes down.

Workers who are on break and those still at post find time to make it to these events lined up in December.



One cannot end the year without attending any of these events such as Afrochella, Afronation, Detty Wave, BHIM concert, Freedom Wave concert, among others.



Patrons of events mostly look out for their safety aside considering the location where the event is held.



It is for this reason that the African music business entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi has pumped money into the security of his fans who attended his event, Detty Rave.



According to him, an amount of US$50,000 was spent on security for his Detty Rave concert.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he explained that over 500 security personnel were deployed to ensure patrons were safe.

Mr Eazi said, "Damn I just spent 50k usd on Detty Rave security."



"In terms of security, we’re working on having 500 security personnel. I don’t want to hear say dem kwashey somebody for one side," he stated.



Detty Rave concert was held at untamed Empire in Accra on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.





