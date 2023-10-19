I started Caveman Watches with GH¢50 cedis – CEO talks network, support

Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, CEO Caveman Watches

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of indigenous watch company, Caveman Watches, has spoken about how he grew the business from scratch.

Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, in an interview on TV3 stated that he started out as a watch seller with an initial capital outlay of 50 cedis.



“The whole thing started with GHc50,” he told Berla Mundi, before explaining that there was more to the amount: “but when we put the story so simple, people think that you built everything with 50 cedis.”



He explained that aside from the 50 cedis there were investments from people and other non-monetary support that he got along the way as he built ground up.



“Somewhere along the line, we do get help and investment here and there, I haven’t got any huge figure in investment before but friends invest their time, their network etc,” he added.



He restated receiving lots of support, so even though brand started with 50 cedis investment.



On the issue of getting support as an entrepreneur, he tasked upcoming business people to “create value and by so doing, people will invest.”

He added that it was the belief that people had in his journey especially those that supported at the beginning stages, who were most critical to his growth and current success.





I started my brand with GHC50 from selling watches, but I have received a lot of help and support from Ghanaians - CEO of Caveman Watches - @AnthonyDzamefe#TheDayShow pic.twitter.com/6t1GzbCsON — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 17, 2023

It is a Ghanaian watch brand established on 12th December 2018 by Founder and CEO Mr. Anthony Mensah Dzamefe. Caveman is a Ghanaian, New York Times endorsed watch company based in Accra, Adringanor.According to its website: “Caveman is committed to designing, hand assembling and delivering not only quality but to deliver consistently. We at CAVEMAN, have employed the use of the vintage traditional hand assembly, handcraft and the use of the finest natural raw materials to ensure originality, ingenuity and undiluted quality as compared to crafts of the Caveman of old.”After 5years of establishing himself as Ghana’s finest corporate watch retailer and repairer with his first enterprise known as TimepieceGh.

He accumulated massive experience and in-depth knowledge of watchmaking and the global horology industry in that time and decided to take the bold step of challenging the status quo and creating a watch brand that will be the first of its kind in Ghana and Africa.



