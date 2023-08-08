I stayed to serve Ghana despite justified calls for my removal – Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has admitted that renewed calls for his dismissal were justified especially within the framework of Ghana’s democracy.

According to him, individuals, including members of his party [New Patriotic Party] and the public had the right demand for his removal over the turbulent economic challenges that plagued Ghana, particularly in 2022.



Speaking on the calls for his dismissal on GTV's Talking Point show on August 6, 2023, Ken Ofori-Atta admitted that the censure hearing against him left him broken and battered as Finance Minister.



“In the period of censure, in which Parliament then voted against it, but more importantly, you were in a situation where you were battered and broken. [But] you do not leave a ship at that time. And given the urgency of ensuring the IMF programme goes through, for me, it was a duty to serve, and there was no running away from it,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



In 2022, the Minority caucus in Parliament lodged a censure motion for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister citing factors such as gross incompetence, mismanagement of the economy and conflict of interest.

But the Majority caucus in Parliament staged a walkout in the House even before a vote was taken to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.







