The ruling NPP administration has been criticized especially by the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for "mismanaging" the economy and blaming it on COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Meanwhile, the government is currently in the process of borrowing $2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Speaking to these issues in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the National Lottery Authority boss, Sammi Awuku said there's light at the end of the tunnel.
He said: "I think we are in extraordinary times but what gives me hope is that this government has not abandoned its beautiful initiatives . . . I trust these managers of the economy to manage us out of the IMF".
According to him, he's confident that President Akufo-Addo will turn things around as far as the economy is concerned.
"You're only a leader when you turn and the people are following you, but when you turn and the people are not following you, you're only taking a walk," he added.
Listen to him in the video below
- I trust managers of the economy to take us out of IMF – Sammi Awuku
- GIADEC seeks US$6bn for integrated aluminium industry
- GEA earmarks GH¢38m for 350 growth-oriented SMEs
- Here's what accounts for thievery at workplaces - Kwaku Aninkorah states
- IMF will be very accommodating of a program focused on agriculture – Prof Bokpin
- Read all related articles