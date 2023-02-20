I’ve had no threats on my life over DDEP – Convener of Pensioner Bondholders

Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi

Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi says there are no truth in the rumours in circulation that his life is under threat for championing pensioner’s exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to him, throughout the activities of pushing for exemption from the DDEP he had never received a threatening message from any quarters.



“My attention has been drawn to a tweet by one Promise Dumevi on 16th February 2023, circulating on social media attributing the following statement to me: I have received a lot of threat messages warning me to stay away from the ongoing picketing at the finance ministry.



"But I want to assure them that I cannot be silenced or give-up on my lifelong savings until I die,” Mr. Anane Antwi stated in a disclaimer.



He continued: “I wish to inform the general public that this information is false as I have not received any threat messages, and have not said anywhere that I have received any threat messages that warned me to stay away from the picketing of pensioners at the finance ministry. The general public is advised to disregard the information.”

Meanwhile, the Convener of Individual Bondholders, Michael Harry Yamson has predicted a tough time for the government when it starts meeting foreign bondholders for Debt Exchange Programme (DEP).



Commenting on the development on State of Affairs on GHOne TV, Mr. Yamson advised the government to brace itself for tough times since foreign bonders will not be an easy walkover.



“The external bondholders come armed with lawyers, they come with legal protection. Today one of the clauses in the letter says that 85 percent has been achieved. It includes a very interesting point, some miraculously have their bonds converted into T-bills. So while pensioners were in the sun others got their bonds converted in treasury bills.



“I tell you foreign bondholders will not make life easy. The only thing that may save us in the long term is discipline, discipline in the executive when it comes to spending money. Parliament needs to be stronger in how it oversees the affairs of the executive because as for the external debt negotiation it will be tough, make no mistake,” Mr. Yamson stated.