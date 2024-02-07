I will abolish E-Levy, betting tax, VAT on electricity, emissions levy if elected – Dr Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said he will abolish taxes on electronic transactions, gambling, and emissions if he is elected president in the upcoming general elections.

He said this when he gave a lecture on February 7, 2024, at the UPSA auditorium.



He said “Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration.”



Government introduced the gambling tax of 10% on all winnings in 2023, the 15% VAT on electricity in January 2024 awaiting implementation, and the emissions levy for engine vehicles from February 2024.



Dr Bawumia delivered a national address outlining his vision and manifesto for Ghana following his election as flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was, in November last year, elected to lead the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls, and in line with his vision to win the elections, he read his manifesto to outline his economic plans for Ghanaians.



The theme for Dr. Bawumia's speech is ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future’.





SSD/ADG



