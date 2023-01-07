13
'I will address Ghanaians in the next few days' – Outgoing Trade Minister

Outgoing Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The outgoing Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen has broken his silence after resigning from the position in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

President Akufo-Addo on January 6, 2023 accepted the resignation of Alan Kyerematen after reports emerged that he tendered his resignation on January 5, 2023 after he personally informed the president of the move.

In a Twitter post shared on January, 7 2023, the outgoing Trade Minister said, "I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023.”

“I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister.”

He further added that he will be addressing Ghanaians in the coming days following his resignation as Trade Minister.

Although there are no clear reasons for Alan Kyerematen's resignation, it is believed that he did so on the basis of contesting in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as the caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry until a substantive minister is appointed for the ministry.

President Akufo-Addo thanked Alan Kyerematen for his services to government, and the country and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

See Alan Kyerematen's tweet below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
