I will be an ambassador for 'Made in Ghana' goods - Tema MCE pledges

Tema Metropolitan Assembly MCE, Yohane Amarh Ashitey with Fatoumata Doro

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Yohane Amarh Ashitey has paid a working visit to Tex Styles Ghana (TSG).

This forms part of his plans to connect with businesses within the municipality.



Mr Amarh Ashitey, during the tour of the factory made a stop at the modern shop recently built by the managing director for both employees and external customers.



He expressed his appreciation to the company for employing about 700 youth.



He said,"we all know GTP and the authentic fabrics they produce. However, my visit to the facility today has exposed me to the impressive job being done at TSG."



"It is welcoming to observe the enthusiasm of all the workers as they go about their duties. I am happy to see a company such as TSG existing and providing employment for over 700 people in my metropolis. I pledged to be an ambassador for GTP and all made in Ghana goods,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey added.

The MCE also warned persons engaged in the smuggling of fabrics to desist from the act.



He stated that the taskforce was posied to chase them out of business.



Managing Director of the company, Fatoumata Doro, on her part touted the achievements of his outfit



“It has been a great pleasure to have the MCE with us today. We have taken him through our history, our plan for the future and shared the challenges facing our industry. Topmost on the list of our challenges is counterfeiting of our designs and smuggling of cheap fabrics into the country. He has shown his support by taking time off his schedule to visit us and we believe we have a strong partner in him as our Mayor,” she remarked.