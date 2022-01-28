IBAG swears-in Shaibu Ali as 10th President

The investiture ceremony held at the National Insurance Commission (NIC) office in Accra

The Insurance Brokers' Association of Ghana (IBAG) on Thursday, January 27, 2022, inaugurated Mr Shaibu Ali as its new President at a colourful investiture ceremony held at the National Insurance Commission (NIC) office in Accra.

At the ceremony chaired by the Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Justice Ofori and attended by a number of dignitaries including a representative from the Ministry of Finance, a newly-elected Executive Council was also sworn into office.



Delivering his inaugural speech after swearing an oath to assume the office as the 10th president of IBAG, Mr. Shaibu Ali who is Managing Director for KEK Insurance Brokers Ltd pledged to work with his Council to take IBAG to higher heights.



“I stand before you today overwhelmed and humbled at the opportunity to be of service to a group of very experienced insurance practitioners. I and my team do not take this lightly and to that effect want to say thank you for the confidence reposed in us.



“On behalf of the Council, I want to indicate that we accept the opportunity and challenge to be of service to IBAG and we promise to put our best foot forward,” Mr Shaibu Ali assured.



Expressing appreciation to outgoing President Mrs. Lena Adu-Kofi, the new President emphasised that he will continue her good works and see to it that all uncompleted projects are done.

Mr. Ali disclosed that he will also work with his council to establish a credit union to offer credit and give members the chance to invest while championing digitalisation and working closely with partners for the benefit of IBAG.



In his concluding remarks, he extended gratitude to all IBAG staff and members, and thanked GIZ, NIC, GIA, CIIG, GIC, WAICA, and Brown Card Bureau for playing a part in the success story of IBAG.



Mounting the podium to also deliver a speech, outgoing president Mrs. Lena Adu-Kofi recounted the numerous successes IBAG chalked under her leadership.



She however indicated that her work for the association is not completed.



Mrs Lena Adu-Kofi pledged to continue to provide every help she can to the new President in order for IBAG to achieve its goals.

“Mr. Chairman, despite all these achievements, we will continue to support my brother Shaibu Ali to pursue these targets among other things.



“As I conclude, extend my Ayekoo and gratitude to all IBAG Members, especially the Executive Council and the members of the various committees, for supporting me in this journey. I would also like to thank our secretariat staff for their hard work and support over the years,” she stated.



Mrs. Adu-Kofi further noted that she is confident that Mr. Shaibu Ali will succeed in his new role as IBAG President.



“Finally, I congratulate you, Mr. Shaibu Ali on the occasion of your investiture as the 10th president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana. Congratulations to you and your team. Without any iota of doubt I know that you and your team shall excel,” the 9th IBAG president added.



Having chaired the occasion, Dr. Justice Ofori in his speech congratulated Mr. Shaibu Ali on his election and urged him to continue the exemplary works of his predecessor.

“I congratulate the newly elected members and urge them to continue the good work of their predecessors,” the Commissioner of Insurance said while adding, “I am confident that your zeal will make you excel to lead the association to greater heights. I wish you all a fruitful tenure.”



The investiture ceremony was climaxed with a presentation of awards to honour past president and living president of IBAG.



New composition of IBAG Executive Council;



Mr. Shaibu Ali - President



Mr. Stephen Kwarteng-Yeboah - Vice President

Ms. Bianca Noshie - General Secretary



Mr. Philip Atinga - Treasurer



Mr. Kofi Akoto - Assistant General Secretary



Mrs. Sheila Wristberg - Assistant Treasurer



Mrs. Lena Adu-Kofi - Ex-officio Member