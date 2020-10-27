IDEG Ghana launches 'I speak for peace' social media campaign

Source: IDEG Ghana

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) in line with its commitment to ensuring peaceful elections with credible outcomes is pleased to launch its maiden “I Speak for Peace” social media campaign.

IDEG Ghana, a leading research and policy advocacy Think Tank will within this campaign share a series of peace messages from national figures and personalities, as well as ordinary concerned citizens.



This series of peace messages will be posted thrice a week, in English and a cross-section of Ghanaian local languages to remind the electorate about the need to keep the peace, desist from violence, and respect electoral protocols before, during, and after the elections.



The aim of the “I speak for peace” campaign, according to IDEG Ghana, is to spread the message of peace and consolidate the Ghanaian natural preference for peaceful co-existence and tolerance for divergent viewpoints.

The campaign will energize Ghanaians to maintain a safe and peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the elections. IDEG urges all citizens to stand up against electoral violence through this campaign.



Follow the “I Speak for Peace” campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram via IDEG Ghana’s pages, @IDEGGhana.

