IEA outlines some measures government, BoG can adopt to address inflation

Reduce taxes and levies on fuel, IEA tells government

Provide subsidies for some staple foods, IEA



Work with BoG to deal with inflation, IEA to government



The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has urged government to address the rising inflation in the country.



Director of Research at IEA, Dr. John Kwakye, entreated government to join forces with the Bank of Ghana to deal with the main drivers of inflation - food, fuel, and transport.



Speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Rethinking Inflation Management in Ghana, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Dr Kwakye said, “Indeed, GSS has been at pains to point out main sources of Ghana’s inflation, with a view to guiding policy makers in taking appropriate remedial measures. For food, this is time to release some of the reserves in the Bulk Strategic Stock, if any, to augment supplies Government should also access ECOWAS strategic stock, if available, to supplement domestic supply.”

Ghana’s inflation rate currently stands at 29.8% for the month of June.



However, Dr. Kwakye opined that if some subsidies are provided on some food items, the burden on low-income consumers would be lessened.



He said, “government should provide temporary subsidy for staples like maize, rice and bread to ease the burden on low-income consumers. Even IMF, which is known not to be a fan of subsidies, has called on Governments to provide food subsidies to cushion effects of high prices on their citizens”.



For fuel, the institute indicated that “Government should use some of its windfall earnings from higher oil prices of about $120 as against the budget estimates of about $60 to cushion domestic pump prices. This is time to activate the Energy Sector Stabilisation Levy Act (ESLA), meant to accumulate tax funds to cushion future shocks. Government should also reduce some of the numerous fuel taxes and levies.”



