IES participates in Germany's energy transition policy program on Hydrogen in Berlin

Nana Amoasi VII is Executive Director of IES

Source: IES Ghana

The Institute for Energy Security, IES participated in a week-long program on The Energy Transition Policy of the German Government on Hydrogen in Berlin, Brandenburg, and Lower Saxony in Germany.

The program which started virtually as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic moved to in-person interaction on May 29th and ended today, June 4th, 2022, after extensive discussions and information sessions, and visits covering the Green Hydrogen Policy Program of Germany's Energy Transition Drive.



The Institute was represented by Mr. Edmond Kombat, Director of Research, who was earlier selected by the German government in September 2020 to represent West and Central Africa in the program.



Mr. Kombat joined other energy experts and industry players from Slovakia, Romania, Spain, Namibia, Poland, South Africa, India, Argentina, the Czech Republic, and the United States to understudy Germany's progress on its energy transition to reduce CO2 emission targets to Net Zero by 2045 for itself and 2050 for the EU.



On the back of the Global Movement of Net Zero CO2 emissions, Germany and the EU have adopted an agenda to produce Green Hydrogen from Renewable Energy sources as an alternative to fossil fuels and seek global partnership in that endeavor.

The program covered areas like German hydrogen strategy and partnerships with developing countries, projects and funding programs for electromobility with hydrogen and fuel cells, hydrogen infrastructure, and producing hydrogen from Wind and Solar through an electrolysis process among others.



Informative tours covered Hannover Messe — arguably the biggest technology and innovation fair in Europe and academic institutions, focused primarily on hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and usage.



IES notes and applauds the German Government's 9 billion Euros commitment and the larger EU's 10 billion Euros commitment for the development and promotion of Green Hydrogen as an alternative source of energy to fossil fuels in line with the global objective of climate change and a carbon-neutral planet.