IFRIG launches annual Islamic finance conference, IFIC 2021

The Ghana National Mosque at Kanda in Accra will host the second edition of the annual Islamic finance forum slated for early November 2021.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Islamic Finance Research Institute Ghana, IFRIG; who are organizers of the Islamic Finance International Conference, IFIC.



The announcement formed part of the official launch of IFIC 2021 which was held virtually to kickstart the process of counting down to November 6 when the event will be held.



IFIC 2021 will bring together Islamic finance experts from Ghana, the West African subregion and across the Arab world to continue sharing perspectives on the importance of Islamic Banking and Finance for the wider socio-economic good of Ghana specifically and the global economy within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Islamic Finance: A Timely Solution to the Rising Public Debt in Ghana,” is the theme for the programme, and was chosen in line with ongoing debate on public debt sustainability of the Ghanaian economy.



According to Shaibu Ali (PhD), director of the institute, IFRIG is poised to ensure that this year’s programme picks off from where the maiden edition left off.

“We counted multiple wins from the maiden edition which was called the Islamic Finance Forum, IFF. With IFIC 2021, we will look to consolidate the gains made and share progress that we have made as an institute with patrons when we meet in November insha Allah.”



Explaining the reason for renaming the forum, he said: “IFRIG renamed the forum in view of the expansive international partnerships that we have chalked in the last year, which partnerships will reflect in the list of speakers for IFIC 2021 and on our plenary panel.”



Speakers are expected from Nigeria, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates in a blend of in-person and virtual participation to deal with relevant issues and perspectives.



Participation in the day-long programme will strictly be by invitation due to space constraints and more importantly, the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.



