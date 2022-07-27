IMF bailout: Employment will decline – Labour consultant

Austin Gamey, Labour expert

A labour consultant, Mr Austin Gamey, has painted a gloomy future for employment in the country under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

According to him, employment will suffer if the IMF programme is rolled out.



Apart from employment, he added that other areas of the economy will also suffer.



Mr Gamey was speaking on some of the challenges that will arise out of the country seeking a bailout from the IMF on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.



He said Ghanaians can only get some respite after 2025 so, it is incumbent on whoever wants to lead the country to start planning now.



He noted that this is not the time for rhetoric entrepreneurial programmes because under the IMF programme there will be no room for ad-hoc employment programmes in the country.

Mr Gamey stressed that the teeming unemployed youth will suffer more as there are already no jobs in the system.



He called on the government to engage the services of experts to help plan and come out with feasible programmes that will solve the situation of unemployment under the programme.



He added that this is the time for the government to focus on Agricultural development, education and economic planning to help salvage the situation.



The labour consultant further called for a review of the Free Senior High School programme with the suggestion that parents who can afford must be made to pay for the tuition of their children