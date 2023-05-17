1
Menu
Business

IMF bailout: Ghana’s economy will be sound and robust – Forex Bureau Association

CEDI NOTES7 Cedi notes

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of the Forex Bureau Association of Ghana, Dr. Alex Akpabli, has stated that the $3 billion financial bailout Ghana is expecting will go a long way to help businesses.

According to him, the current state of the economy has led to many business struggles, therefore the bailout will help boost investor confidence.

He said “As we speak, most businesses are struggling and therefore if the funds come it will boost more confidence in our economy. I think it will be good news for all of us. We as bureau operators are only praying that the good thing happens.”

The Ghana Cedi has been pegged as the best performer in the world currently.

Ahead of the anticipated IMF Board approval after Ghana recently secured financing assurances for the restructuring of her US$5.7 billion external debt, foreign investors appear to be looking favourably to the country.

The cedi has also advanced 33% since November, the biggest gain among about 150 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Also, Ghana’s dollar bonds have delivered a strong performance, providing investors with a return of almost 12%, more than the 3.6% average for emerging and frontier peers in a Bloomberg index.

Dr. Akpabli is of the view that the economy will see some improvements once the IMF deal goes through.

“Ghana’s economy will be sound and robust. Therefore, if it happens, as we are all praying that we secure this $3 billion loan from the IMF, I think it will help business,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.

SSD/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Related Articles: