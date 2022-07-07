IMF bailout: Take responsibility for Ghana’s economic crisis – Minority to Akufo-Addo

Minority in Parliament

Minority in Parliament has urged President Akufo-Addo to take sole responsibility for his government’s decision to resort to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Some government functionaries and senior members of NPP including Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko have blamed the delay in the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) for the latest economic crisis.



The appointees believe that the 10% revenue generation from the E-levy has compelled the government to eat back its words of never running to the fund for help.



Speaking to the media in Parliament Wednesday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu argued that the President must rather blame his Vice who doubles as Chairman of his Economic Management Team (EMT), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for the crisis the country finds itself in.



“We want to state unequivocally that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should take full responsibility for incompetently managing the economy. Suffocating debt levels has necessitated the retreat for us to request an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for the restructuring of our debt.

“As they take full responsibility as they should, they should also take responsibility for their reckless irresponsible borrowing and unjustified recruitment expenditure,” the Minority Leader stated.



According to him, many of those blaming former President John Mahama is behaving like class six pupils adding that they should stop engaging in childish behaviours.



“They should stop any attempt to shift blame. E-levy remain an unpopular tax instrument and therefore the fact that it is passed does not mean it has the support of us the Minority,” the Tamale Central MP disclosed.



Ranking member for the Committee on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson has also cautioned the public to brace itself for the worst indicators on the cost of living among other economic challenges.