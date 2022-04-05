IMF bailout has not been beneficial to Ghana – TUC

Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Director of Research of the Ghana Traders Union

Ghana has gone to the IMF 16 times

Continuous assistance from IMF has not yielded much



Some economists want Ghana to go to the IMF



The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has stated that going to the IMF has not been helped Ghana in addressing its challenges.



For this reason, they are kicking against calls for Ghana to go back for assistance from the International Monetary.



According to the Director of Research of the Ghana Traders Union, Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, it is time for the country to abandon any economic programme from the Fund.

He spoke at a recent forum organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs, Dr Otoo.



“We found a kind of 'Ponzi game' developing between Ghana and the IMF for all the 16 times we have run to them”.



He explains that “for us in Labour, we are ideologically opposed to Ghana going to the IMF due to the large-scale retrenchments in the public and private sectors constituting a reduction of 10% of wage labour in Ghana”.



He continued that “we’ve gone to the IMF 16 times and ended up in the same difficulty. So, I wonder why people should think that time is ripe for us to go to the IMF.”



“In fact, it will amount to doing the same thing”, he added.