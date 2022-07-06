IMF bailout should not punish the poor worker – Dr Beyuo

Dr Titus Beyuo, General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA)

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo, has stated that Ghana’s move to go to the IMF should not put the work of poor public workers at risk.



He noted that actions such as the cutting down of public sector employees, the freezing of new employment and the inappropriate compensation of workers that happen after an IMF programme are sought- as happened in the 16 times the country went to the IMF should not be repeated.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Dr Beyuo said “If you look at the data now government is spending more on interest payments than it is spending on wages and so if the government and the IMF would only look at cutting down wage bill instead of looking at how to reduce the interest we’re paying, which will come from the fundamental question why are we borrowing so much?

“Why can’t we increase our own productivity so that we increase the GDP in this country and minimize the borrowing? And look at just reducing the wage bill and use these three things I’ve talked about, which is freezing employment – not employing new people which are all part of agreements that government already has with labour.



“Which is not compensating people appropriately – we agreed to very insignificant increases in salaries on the condition that government will continue to employ people. And so, if you use that to reduce the wage bill, and then if you do not compensate people well then that is a very easy and cheap solution,” he said.



He further stated that the government should ensure that the right people are employed instead of reducing the wage bill to boost productivity.



“One CEO in the public sector salary can pay COLA for an entire school of teachers, an entire hospital of doctors. And the 2015 programme failed to address that inequality, that disparity in salary. Anytime we talk about the wage bill, we punish the low earners on the wage bill and favour the high earners in an attempt to reduce the wage bill. This is what labour is determined to resist this time.



“And I will admonish the IMF that if they want to look at this and find a solution they should focus on the inequalities in salaries or the disparities, the fact that some people are taking home so much than the ordinary worker, the little that that person is taking is being gleamed away and that largesse is not touched,” he said.