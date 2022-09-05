8
Menu
Business

IMF boss meets Akufo-Addo to address economic challenges

Imf And Akufo Addo IMF boss meets Akufo-Addo

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has disclosed that the Fund is working together with the government of Ghana to find lasting solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Georgieva in a post shared on her Twitter page on September 5, 2022, stated that it was a “very good meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on how we can work together to address current challenges and ensure the country realizes its tremendous potential.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Accra-based JoyNews in an interview on the sidelines of the Africa Adaptation Summit on-going at Rotterdam, Netherlands, she said the agreements with the Fund may be concluded by the end of this year 2022.

"I am very determined for us to reach an agreement by the end of this year because we have already started some constructive discussions with authorities,” she stated.

Speaking further, she acknowledged that Ghana’s problems have been due to external factors.

“Like everybody on this planet, Ghana has been hurt by exogenous shocks, first the pandemic, then Russia’s war in Ukraine, and we need to realize that Ghana’s challenge is not because of bad policies, but the combination of external shocks,” the IMF boss noted.



SSD/IA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: