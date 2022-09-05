IMF boss meets Akufo-Addo to address economic challenges

IMF boss meets Akufo-Addo

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, has disclosed that the Fund is working together with the government of Ghana to find lasting solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

Georgieva in a post shared on her Twitter page on September 5, 2022, stated that it was a “very good meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on how we can work together to address current challenges and ensure the country realizes its tremendous potential.”



Meanwhile, speaking to Accra-based JoyNews in an interview on the sidelines of the Africa Adaptation Summit on-going at Rotterdam, Netherlands, she said the agreements with the Fund may be concluded by the end of this year 2022.



"I am very determined for us to reach an agreement by the end of this year because we have already started some constructive discussions with authorities,” she stated.



Speaking further, she acknowledged that Ghana’s problems have been due to external factors.

“Like everybody on this planet, Ghana has been hurt by exogenous shocks, first the pandemic, then Russia’s war in Ukraine, and we need to realize that Ghana’s challenge is not because of bad policies, but the combination of external shocks,” the IMF boss noted.





SSD/IA