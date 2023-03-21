0
Menu
Business

IMF can’t be the solution to Ghana’s economic crisis – Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

KINGSLEY NYARKO4 Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has said the government’s decision to seek an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout is not the solution to the economic problems the country is facing currently.

According to him, the only government money-generation policy that could save the country was the controversial E-Levy introduced by the government.

“IMF cannot be the solution, I want to be consistent and I have made this point severally, at the time of the introduction of E-Levy. The reason why I opted for E- Levy was that I felt that it could increase our tax net,” Dr. Kinsgley Nyarko told Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

The lawmaker further described Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) program as a temporal short-term measure.

“IMF program is just a temporal short measure, it can’t be our solution,” Dr. Kinsgley Nyarko stressed.

“Now we are even aiming at 3 billion. 3 billion dollars at the current exchange rate will only give us about GHC 40billion or so this cannot be,” he added.

Speaking on the needs of the country to do to make the economy stable, Dr. Kingsly Nyarko revealed that, “what we have to do is how to limit our imports and how to add value to our exports. Industrializing our economy is the way to go. So IMF is not the solution but a solution. At least it offers us a balance of payment,” he said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights