IMF is not an option, reduce consumption expenditure - Economist urges government

An Economist, Dr David Yaw Mordy, has said even though the country is facing economic challenges, going to the International Monetary Fund should not be an option.



Speaking on the mid-day news on 3FM, Mr. Mordy posited that the IMF usually gives conditionalities that are not favourable, hence going to the IMF should not be considered as part of measures to salvage the economy.



“The issue has to do with the fundamentals of our economy with respect to the exchange rate, Gross Domestic Product, inflation and then other indicators particularly inflation, and GDP is flourishing and we are within the range of 3.3 to 4 per cent, inflation about 27 per cent to 30 per cent".

“So things are very hard in Ghana but that doesn’t mean that we should be opting for IMF. We know, IMF comes with a lot of conditionalities, the conditionalities are not favourable to the ordinary Ghanaian. So the IMF should not be part of the equation."



He added that the government needs to scale down and reduce its consumption expenditure to help tackle fundamental issues facing the economy.



“We go to the IMF for policy credibility. If in 2020 you have overspent, the following year you try to scale it down. We have made the law, Fiscal Responsibility Act which mandates you to be within a certain threshold. All you have to do is to reduce your consumption expenditure and expand your capital investment, that is the only way we can address the fundamental issues in the economy,” he said.



Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said the International Monetary Fund would not be allowed to dictate the terms and conditions should Ghana decide to seek its financial assistance.



Mr Boakye-Danquah affirms that the government will ensure that the conditionalities that will be laid down by the IMF would not affect social intervention programmes such as Free SHS and the creation of jobs.

"We will ensure that it does not affect Free SHS, we will ensure that it will not affect other social intervention programmes," he said on TV3 New Day.



The government before the introduction of the controversial E-Levy said going back to the IMF was not an option but due to the country's current debt rate and heightened calls on the government to ease the socio-economic burden on Ghanaians, talks on seeking assistance from the IMF are emerging.



