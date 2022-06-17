IMF not reason for Ghana’s inability to sustain economic growth – Prof. Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin is an economist

Govt adopting home-grown solutions to generate revenue

Govt will consider an IMF programme if home-grown solutions fail, John Kumah



Successive governments have not sustained IMF programmes, Bokpin



Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin, has stated that Ghana’s economic challenges cannot be attributed to programmes the country signed up with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



He noted that managers of the economy have not been able to sustain the standards that the IMF programme had put in place they come to power.



However, Prof. Bokpin noted that this has resulted in the country having to run to the IMF in the midst of challenges.

“Perhaps the reason why a lot of people wouldn’t say the IMF should be the option is that, in terms of long-term solutions, we haven’t had that in all our programme engagement with the fund. But I don’t think that we can blame the fund necessarily for that."



“I believe that we’ve made some kind of progress anytime that we’ve been under the IMF. But sustaining that and building on that we have not done well. And that is a reflection of probably our own actions and inactions over the years, and that is why when you look at the data practically every three years and some few months, we’ve had to go the IMF,” he said in a JoyNews’ interview.



Earlier, the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah disclosed that government may have to consider signing up for an IMF programme if its homegrown solutions fail.



“If it [bringing the economy back to life] becomes impossible, then it is the only alternative to salvage our economy. But where we are now, we think we are in the position to salvage the economy or to try the homegrown policy we are adopting”.



“If our programmes fail us and we are not able to get the confidence and the results in the fiscal space discipline, which we have to impose on ourselves, then we don’t have a choice."