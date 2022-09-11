IMF's true verdict on economy will come out after NPP leaves office - Steve Manteaw

Policy analyst, Steve Manteaw

Policy Analyst, Dr Steve Manteaw, has expressed skepticism about the International Monetary Fund's claim that the wobbling economy is due to the outbreak of the global pandemic - coronavirus - Russia-Ukraine war and not bad policies implemented by government.

In his view, the Bretton Woods institution did not give a correct review of how the Akufo-Addo government has managed the local economy.



However, the details, Steve Manteaw said, will come to bear after another party takes over from the governing New Patriotic Party to steer the affairs of the nation.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the policy analyst said, "Let's wait till the NPP leaves office, and we will hear the true IMF verdict on the government's management of the economy. Those who have followed the IMF and the World Bank for sometime now, know what I'm talking about."



Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, during the week, asserted that Ghana’s current economic crisis can be attributed to external shocks on the local economy.



According to her, the negative impact of external shocks on the economy cannot be blamed on bad policies implemented by the Ghanaian government.

“Like everybody on this planet, Ghana has been hurt by exogenous shocks, first the pandemic, then Russia’s war in Ukraine, and we need to realize that Ghana’s challenge is not because of bad policies, but the combination of external shocks,” the IMF boss said in an interview with Accra-based Joy News.



She further disclosed that the agreement between the Fund and Government of Ghana will be reached by the end of this year.



