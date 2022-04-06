2
Menu
Business

IMF team in Ghana to assess economy, propose measures – Report

IMF New The International Monetary Fund

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana facing economic distress

Rating agencies downgrade Ghana’s credit ratings

Cedi struggles against major trading currencies

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have visited Accra-Ghana to assess the economy and propose required measures for the problems identified.

According to Joy Business, it follows recent virtual engagement with government on the economy, threats and the necessary reviews to be undertaken in stabilizing the economy which has been faced with challenges.

The visit by the officials of the Fund is being carried out under its Article IV Consultations, which is usually conducted for every member country under the IMF.

It is expected that an IMF team of economists will meet with government and central bank officials to discuss the country's economic and financial policies.

The IMF’s Article IV consultations provide recommendations on a broad range of issues including fiscal, monetary, and exchange rate policy; health care and pensions; labour market policy (including wages, unemployment compensation, and employment protections); and other policy issues.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dual citizenship is not the case against Assin North MP – Kwaku Azar
Supreme Court Justices rebuke Tsatsu Tsikata
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport