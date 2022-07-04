IMF team to arrive in Ghana on July 6 to begin formal negotiations

The IMF team's visit will last for one week

Ghana seeks IMF bailout

Government says the bailout is necessary to cushion citizens



IMF officials will hold negotiations with government



Representatives from the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, July 6 to start negotiations with the government to work out packages to support Ghana’s economy.



The officials will open discussions with the government about the bailout it is requesting from the fund.



The IMF team which will consist of senior officials and staff will meet with Ghana’s finance ministry and the Economic Management Team during their one-week visit.

The government of Ghana on Friday, July 1, 2022, announced the decision to seek a bailout from the IMF to salvage its dying economy and help address the current economic challenges facing the country.



“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance-of-payments support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build-back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” the statement read.



The decision by the government was met with mixed reaction as some said it was a necessary measure to cushion citizens during these hard times while others believe it will lead to further doom for the economy.



