3
Menu
Business

IMF team to meet Dr. Bawumia, Finance Committee of Parliament

Mahamudu Bawumia12121212121 Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are ready to restore macroeconomic stability – IMF

Government and IMF officials begin formal engagements

IMF bailout will restore public finances – President Akufo-Addo

The Mission team from the International Monetary Fund are expected to meet with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on July 12, Joy Business has reported.

According to the portal, the team will also meet with the Finance Committee of Parliament as part of its data gathering and discussions with government officials and stakeholders.

It is expected that the meeting with the Vice President, who also is the head of the Economic Management Team, and Parliament will be a high-level meeting which will entail discussions around an economic support programme for Ghana.

Officials from the Fund arrived in Ghana on July 5 to commence talks with government officials for a possible economic support programme.

The meetings are also expected to ensure stakeholder input and support ahead of an imminent financial bailout programme.

MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: