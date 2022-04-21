0
Menu
Business

IMF warns of further market sell-offs as central banks adjust policy

Bank Of Ghana HQ The Bank of Ghana Headquarters

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: cnbc.com

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of more market sell-offs as central banks try to combat higher inflation and ease back on pandemic stimulus measures.

Market players had started the year on an optimistic footing, predicting some economic momentum on the back of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, which would likely provide a boost to stocks. However, since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on 24 February that outlook has worsened — with further supply chain shocks and energy price rises.

“There is certainly a risk of further sell-offs,” Tobias Adrian, director for monetary and capital markets at the IMF, told CNBC Tuesday.

“The intended consequences of monetary tightening is to tighten financial conditions to slow down economic activity and I would not be surprised if we were to see a certain amount of readjustment of asset valuations going forward and that could be in equity markets as well as in corporate bond markets and sovereign markets,” he added.

The Fund’s warning comes at a time of high uncertainty for some of the key central banks.

The U.S. Federal Reserve expects to hike interest rates six more times in 2022, while the European Central Bank confirmed last week it is ending its asset purchase program in the third quarter.

However, this monetary tightening could be accelerated if inflation remains high, which could impact market moves. The euro zone, for instance, registered another record level in inflation numbers last month at 7.5% on an annual basis; and the U.S. reported its highest consumer price figures since 1981.

“The risk is rising that inflation expectations drift away from central bank inflation targets, prompting a more aggressive tightening response from policymakers,” the IMF said Tuesday at its latest World Economic Outlook report.

In its latest economic assessment, the IMF said high inflation will be around for longer than previously anticipated.

It also estimated the inflation rate will reach 7.7% in the United States this year and 5.3% in the eurozone.

Source: cnbc.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: