IMF will police government's profligate expenditure – MP

Ahmed Ibrahim, Minority Chief Whip

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament has noted that the arrival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help bring sanity into the profligate expenditure levels of the government.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, the IMF will help balance the sheets for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and ensure prudent management of the resources of the state.



He explained that the IMF's intervention is a good omen for the country because the economy has been run into the abyss.



Mr Ahmed Ibrahim welcomed the ongoing IMF economic bailout in the country in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



The Minority Chief who is also the main opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency in the Bono Region said the IMF will ensure the centre which cannot hold for the NPP is held to bring some reprieve to Ghanaians.



He stressed that the NPP centres of gross mismanagement of the economy will be held in check with the advent of the IMF.

He said the government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo with his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister have mismanaged the economy leading to a total downgrade of the country’s economy by all the international rating institutions.



“The NPP as it stands cannot be trusted with the management of the economy hence IMF’s intervention,” he stated.



“They can dillydally with the Minority when it comes to accountability but cannot do the same with the IMF,” he added.



He noted that the habit of the NPP in government presupposes that African leaders all the time need the services of the IMF.